Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Veteran Toronto councillor, deputy mayor will not seek re-election

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 13, 2022 9:29 pm
Toronto's Deputy Mayor Denzil Minnan-Wong, left, with Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam, right, speaks at a vigil in response to shootings by an immigrant-hating, anti-Muslim, white supremacist at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto on Friday evening March 15, 2019. View image in full screen
Toronto's Deputy Mayor Denzil Minnan-Wong, left, with Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam, right, speaks at a vigil in response to shootings by an immigrant-hating, anti-Muslim, white supremacist at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto on Friday evening March 15, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Michael Hudson

A long-time Toronto city councillor has announced he will not seek re-election in October’s municipal election.

Denzil Minnan-Wong emailed a statement to his constituents on Wednesday saying he felt it was time to move on to “the next stage of my life.”

Several other incumbent Toronto city councillors have said they will not run again in October, while others have already resigned their seats.

Read more: Toronto’s newest councillor resigns hours after she was appointed

Ana Bailão and John Filion have both announced they will not run again. Joe Cressy, Michael Ford and Kristyn Wong-Tam have already vacated their seats.

Trending Stories

Minnan-Wong was first elected in 1998 and represented Ward 16, Toronto’s Don Valley East. He was made a deputy mayor in 2014, a position he still holds.

Story continues below advertisement

He listed advocating for the Gardiner Expressway and a move toward electric transit in Toronto as among his most notable achievements.

He said he was elected on a low-tax promise in the 1990s. “This concept was important then,” Minnan-Wong said. “It is important now.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of Toronto tagGardiner Expressway tagToronto election tagToronto COuncil tagToronto Municipal Election tagDenzil Minnan-wong tagToronto councillor tagToronto 2022 election tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers