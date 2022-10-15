Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Voter turnout down at Toronto advance polls, city says

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 15, 2022 11:26 am
Click to play video: 'Torontonians cast ballots on Thanksgiving Monday ahead of municipal election'
Torontonians cast ballots on Thanksgiving Monday ahead of municipal election
WATCH ABOVE: Many Toronto residents cast ballots on Thanksgiving Monday ahead of the municipal election slated for Oct. 24. Morganne Campbell checks in with local residents to find out more about the issues important to them.

Turnout is down at advance polls in Toronto’s municipal election, officials say.

On Friday, Toronto’s advance polls period ended after eight days of early voting. Between Oct. 7 and 14, the city provided 50 locations where residents could vote.

Over the course of voting, just 115,911 people cast early votes — a 6.75 per cent decrease compared with 2018, the City of Toronto said.

Trending Now

Read more: Runners and riders: Toronto mayor candidates, policy positions and background

The lower turnout came despite an additional three advance polling days compared with 2018 and voting options over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Elections for Toronto’s mayor, council and school boards will be held between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Oct. 24, with 1,460 polling locations across the city.

Advertisement
City of TorontoAdvance PollsOntario municipal electionsToronto election 2022Toronto votingontario muncipal election 2022Toronto Votes 2022Toronto muncipal election
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers