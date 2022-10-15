Voter turnout down at Toronto advance polls, city says

Send this page to someone via email

Turnout is down at advance polls in Toronto’s municipal election, officials say.

On Friday, Toronto’s advance polls period ended after eight days of early voting. Between Oct. 7 and 14, the city provided 50 locations where residents could vote.

Over the course of voting, just 115,911 people cast early votes — a 6.75 per cent decrease compared with 2018, the City of Toronto said.

The lower turnout came despite an additional three advance polling days compared with 2018 and voting options over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Elections for Toronto’s mayor, council and school boards will be held between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Oct. 24, with 1,460 polling locations across the city.