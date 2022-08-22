Runners and riders: Toronto mayor candidates, policy positions and background

Send this page to someone via email

On Oct. 24, voters in Toronto will elect the city’s mayor and council for the next four years.

Incumbent mayor John Tory, first elected in 2014 after Rob Ford’s Toronto premiership, is seeking a third consecutive term.

A total of 30 candidates have been certified by the Toronto’s city clerk to run against Tory in his campaign for another four years at the head of council.

Nominations closed at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19.

Global News sent a series of questions to candidates who listed contact details on the City of Toronto’s website before nominations closed.

This story will be updated as candidates announce more details of their platforms, backgrounds and campaigns.

The incumbent: John Tory

View image in full screen Toronto Mayor John Tory is seeking a third consecutive term. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

John Tory served as Progressive Conservative Party Leader between 2004 and 2009, working in radio after his resignation.

In 2014, he won his first term as Toronto mayor, defeating Rob Ford’s brother — and current Ontario Premier — Doug Ford.

Tory grew up in North York and now lives in The Annex. He told Global News he travels around the city by car, transit and on foot.

“I’ve lived in Toronto my entire life, have been a tireless volunteer, and worked both in the private sector and public sector as a lawyer, chief executive officer, broadcaster and public servant,” Tory said.

He listed Vision Zero, working to a future with no fatalities on Toronto’s roads, as one of his commitments if he wins a third term.

“Under my leadership, we have implemented hundreds of speed limit reductions on roads across the city, installed head start pedestrian signals at hundreds of intersections, secured provincial approval and deployed speed cameras in every ward,” Tory said.

In 2020, 40 people died in traffic collisions in Toronto. That figure was: 78 in 2016, 63 in 2017, 66 in 2018 and 64 in 2019.

Tory has also expressed support for the strong mayor powers the Ford government is planning for the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa.

Legislation tabled in August would allow the mayor to override council approval of a bylaw, such as a zoning bylaw, that would hamper provincial priorities that will be set out later in regulations.

A council could override the mayor’s veto with a two-thirds majority vote.

“At the end of the day, no matter what, my approach to the Mayor’s job would remain the same — to work with City Council and every elected official that wants to work with the mayor to get things done for the people of Toronto,” he said.

The incumbent mayor said supply was the best way to increase housing affordability in the city, something Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark has tied to the strong mayor powers legislation.

The challengers

Blake Acton

Candidate Blake Acton said he has lived in Toronto for 54 years, and is currently based in Rosedale.

The mayoral candidate did not address questions about what aspects of his professional background qualify him to lead Toronto, instead pointing to his history as a Toronto resident.

“I’m extremely qualified to run this city,” Acton said. “I’m not a politician with empty promises, I’m a taxpayer (who) will keep my promises. I’ve been extremely successful throughout my life in many aspects.”

Acton said he does not support regular street closures for the ActiveTO program introduced during the pandemic and he identified crime as the key issue facing Toronto and its residents.

Acton said he would tackle Toronto’s affordable housing issues with “common sense.”

Sarah Climenhaga

Sarah Climenhaga ran against John Tory in 2018, finishing sixth in the past municipal election. In 2022, she is running to challenge the incumbent mayor again.

She lives in the St. Clair West area and has called Toronto home for her entire life — except for university and travelling, she said.

Climenhaga does not own a car, relying instead on the TTC, walking and a bicycle to navigate the city. She said she is also a member of a carsharing service.

The city hall hopeful’s background is in urban transport and environmental advocacy, she said. She said the introduction of the ActiveTO and CafeTO programs were the biggest successes of the outgoing council.

Climenhaga pledged her mayoral platform will include a promise to refocus Toronto’s roads around a range of people, “not just the ones who have the financial resources to own and the ability (or desire) to drive a car.”

Unlike Tory, Climenhaga said she does not support the introduction of strong mayor powers.

She said rapidly changing the city’s zoning laws, including around subway stations, would be an immediate priority to improve housing affordability in Toronto.

Climenhaga said she would speak to police and residents to develop solutions to crime in the city. “Crime is a reflection of the society where it’s found, so preventing it has to involve a city wide response,” she said.

Phillip D’Cruze

Phillip D’Cruze was born in Calcutta, India, and arrived in Canada in 1966 at the age of two. He told Global News he is a retired member of the Canadian Armed Forced and has lived in British Columbia, Nova Scotia and Europe.

“I am not a politician,” he said. “I served in the reserves and the military for most of my early life.”

For the past 18 years, he has lived in a North York apartment.

D’Cruze said the cost of housing and rent affordability is the top issue facing people in Toronto. He said empty apartments were a particular issue in his ward, with a need to reduce rent to fill some of them.

“Top of my list (is) to get 20 per cent reduction on rent and lock it in for three years for apartments, condos, houses, rooms (and) retail,” he said. “It would make a huge difference and such a chain reaction could make a difference in the lives of Torontonians.”

Rent control is generally a provincial area of responsibility.

He also said violent crime had increased after changes to police “methods of community patrol and services” and pledged to “talk with professionals about resolving (the situation).”

Gil Penalosa

1:56 Toronto mayoral challenger promises more trees while taking a swipe at Tory’s arboreal record Toronto mayoral challenger promises more trees while taking a swipe at Tory’s arboreal record

Prominent urbanist Gil Penalosa launched his bid to become Toronto’s next mayor early, with several policy announcements already under his belt.

His campaign includes several elements, such as plans to campaign across the city by foot and run in every municipal ward.

When news broke of Ford’s plans to provide Toronto’s next leader with strong mayor powers, Penalosa said he opposed the plan.

“I commit that as Mayor I will use the power of ideas, rather than the power of a veto, to inspire Torontonians and Councillors to deliver a more affordable, equitable, and sustainable city with housing, beautiful parks, and safer streets that work for everyone,” he said in a statement.

He has also promised to increase the city’s tree canopy and and parkland.

Penalosa said with the majority of the city’s urban forest in more affluent areas, the priority would be increasing tree planting in low-income, racialized neighbourhoods.

“In the last eight years, the city has been planting 120,000 trees per year,” said Penalosa “and they have not increased, so (Tory) has not increased the tree planting.”

Penalosa’s campaign has not yet responded to a questionnaire sent by Global News.

Kris Langenfeld

Kris Langenfeld was born in Toronto and has called the city home for around 35 years. He said he has also lived varyingly in the GTA, south-central Ontario, and “very briefly” internationally. Currently, he resides in Scarborough.

He said he has around two decades of experience in corporate accounting and computer and business systems, as well as years working in the trades and more than a decade as a commercial vehicle driver.

Langenfeld said he tends to walk and take the TTC in the city, but has also done is “fair share” of driving, as well as cycling when he was a teen.

Recent moves to reduce capacity on roadways “were ill-advised,” Langenfeld said, adding that they have suffered from “years, if not decades, of maintenance neglect” which needs to be “quickly remedied.”

He said sidewalks are being impacted by “disrepair and poorly-planned obstructions.” Cyclists, meanwhile, should have efficient routes throughout the city wherever feasible, “away from the dangers of fast moving cars and large vehicles.”

“Simple common sense tells us that an efficiently operated transit network, something currently sorely lacking in Toronto, is an integral part of reducing demands placed on our existing highway system,” Langenfeld added.

He indicated that he supported ActiveTO when it was launched at the beginning of the pandemic, but today is more skeptical of its effectiveness and said all those affected by it should have their voices heard.

Langenfeld said the “root of most of the problems we face is a lack of democracy” and said voters’ voices should be heard and considered more than they are now — something that could be improved by restoring council to its previous size.

He said he has “a great deal of concern” about how the so-called strong mayor power could “be used and abused in the hands of John Tory,” but said he does think mayors should have a bigger say in council votes.

The worst decision of the previous council was its overall COVID-19 response, he said, with implementation of a vaccine mandate being an example.

Council did a good job in recently acknowledging the problem of partially completed road projects, he added.

In terms of housing, Langenfeld said council “wields tremendous sway with developers” to ensure that in addition to making profits, they complete projects focused on rental units and medium-density residences.

He said a solution to violent crime in the city “begins with the youth of our city having alternatives to crime, where now they are left largely to their own devices.”

“The rest comes largely down to more effective management of our law enforcement resources,” he said.

The other registered candidates are:

Avraham Arrobas Darren Atkinson Chloe-Marie Brown Drew Buckingham Elvira Caputolan Kevin Clarke Cory Deville Alexey Efimovskikh Isabella Gamk Arjun Gupta Peter Handjis Robert Hatton Monowar Hossain Soaad Hossain Khadijah Jamal John Letonja Tony Luk Ferin Malek Stephen Punwasi D!ONNE Renée Kyle Schwartz Knia Singh Sandeep Srivastava Reginald Tull Jack Yan

— with files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca, Matthew Bingley and The Canadian Press

