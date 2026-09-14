Calgary legislature seat up for grabs in Alberta byelection

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Voters in Calgary head to the polls Monday in a provincial byelection.

A longtime Tory stronghold, the riding of Calgary-Shaw has been without a legislature member since May, when former cabinet minister Rebecca Schulz resigned her seat.

Five candidates are in the running, including Mike Derry for Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservative Party and Kyle Campbell for Naheed Nenshi’s NDP.

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Derry’s campaign has focused on affordability, education, health care and government transparency, while Campbell has made promises on health care.

Other candidates include teacher Kyle Joseph for the Progressive Tory Party of Alberta, lawyer John Roggeveen for the Liberal Party of Alberta, and Independent candidate Rolly Ashdown.

The election comes as the province prepares to vote Oct. 19 on whether to stay in Canada or hold a second, binding referendum on quitting the country.

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Polls open at 9 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.