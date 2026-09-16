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Politics

B.C. municipal leaders call for ‘uniform approach’ to e-scooter use

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 16, 2026 1:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Disturbing new trend in illegal riding of e-scooters and bikes'
Disturbing new trend in illegal riding of e-scooters and bikes
Police are highlighting a disturbing new trend that is making the irresponsible and illegal riding of e-scooters and bikes even more dangerous. Angela Jung reports.
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Municipal leaders in B.C. are calling on the provincial government to address the use of personal electric vehicles on the province’s roads.

They are asking for new, consistent rules provincewide as the use of e-scooters and e-bikes is becoming more popular.

They say the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act has not kept pace with the changing transportation needs and the rules for using e-scooters vary by municipality and need a uniform approach.

“It’s not a question on if these new technologies are coming or if they’re not coming, they are already here,” Patrick Johnstone, mayor of New Westminster, said.

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“It’s whether our legislation (and) infrastucture are keeping pace, because right now they are clearly not.”

Langley City Mayor Nathan Pachal agreed that clear legislation is needed.

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“We need this for the whole province,” he said. “People want to do the right thing. Parents want to do the right thing.”

Click to play video: 'More B.C. schools restrict ebikes & escooters on school grounds'
More B.C. schools restrict ebikes & escooters on school grounds

Municipal leaders say they understand e-mobility devices are a great alternative for residents to get around, but the rules for their use need to be modernized.

Last week, the RCMP released a video showing the dangers of illegally riding e-motorcycles.

“We have seen instances where people on electric or small gas-powered motorcycles, who are clearly under the age, are driving in front of our police officers, looking back and trying to goad them into some kind of pursuit,” Sgt. Michael McLaughlin with B.C. Highway Patrol told Global News.

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