Traffic

High Park worst location for speed camera tickets in Toronto, new data shows

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 6, 2022 3:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Toronto drivers hit with thousands of speeding fines in April, May' Toronto drivers hit with thousands of speeding fines in April, May
RELATED: Drivers have been handed fines by automated speed cameras in certain Toronto neighbourhoods. New data released by the City of Toronto shows one driver was clocked 14 times in one month by the same camera. Catherine McDonald reports – Jul 26, 2022

Speeding drivers plagued Toronto’s roads through the summer months, according to new data released by the City of Toronto.

Between June and July, city-operated automated speed enforcement cameras issued a total of 43,412 tickets to drivers exceeding the speed limit in designated safety zones.

A total of 50 devices have been rotated through Toronto to enforce speed limits around the city and are set up in their fifth location, the city said.

Read more: ‘Repeat offender’ issued 14 tickets in 1 month for speeding at same Toronto location

In June, a total of 24,587 tickets were issued to drivers in Toronto — with around 11 per cent of them on Parkside Drive just south of Algonquin Avenue on the eastern edge of High Park. Ten per cent of tickets issued in July were in the same location.

The city registered 1,656 repeat offenders. One individual received 10 tickets for speeding in June on Stilecroft Drive.

Read more: Toronto city council approves installation of 25 more speed cameras

The number of tickets dropped slightly in July to 18,825, according to the City of Toronto.

Repeat offenders persisted, however, with 890 people receiving more than one ticket. One driver was handed six tickets in July, the city said.

The cameras have been installed and rotated to create “a wide-ranging deterrent effect and raise public awareness about the need to slow down and obey posted speed limits,” the city said.

