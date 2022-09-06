High Park worst location for speed camera tickets in Toronto, new data shows

Send this page to someone via email

Speeding drivers plagued Toronto’s roads through the summer months, according to new data released by the City of Toronto.

Between June and July, city-operated automated speed enforcement cameras issued a total of 43,412 tickets to drivers exceeding the speed limit in designated safety zones.

A total of 50 devices have been rotated through Toronto to enforce speed limits around the city and are set up in their fifth location, the city said.

In June, a total of 24,587 tickets were issued to drivers in Toronto — with around 11 per cent of them on Parkside Drive just south of Algonquin Avenue on the eastern edge of High Park. Ten per cent of tickets issued in July were in the same location.

Story continues below advertisement

The city registered 1,656 repeat offenders. One individual received 10 tickets for speeding in June on Stilecroft Drive.

Read more: Toronto city council approves installation of 25 more speed cameras

The number of tickets dropped slightly in July to 18,825, according to the City of Toronto.

Repeat offenders persisted, however, with 890 people receiving more than one ticket. One driver was handed six tickets in July, the city said.

The cameras have been installed and rotated to create “a wide-ranging deterrent effect and raise public awareness about the need to slow down and obey posted speed limits,” the city said.