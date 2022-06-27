Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Doug Ford defends decision to name nephew minister of multiculturalism

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted June 27, 2022 1:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario Premier Doug Ford names new cabinet' Ontario Premier Doug Ford names new cabinet
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford names new cabinet

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford is defending his decision to name his nephew minister of citizenship and multiculturalism.

Ford was asked about the appointment today in his first news conference since he introduced his new, 30-person cabinet last week.

The premier says his nephew Michael Ford has “extensive experience,” having previously served on Toronto city council and as a school trustee.

Read more: Doug Ford names new cabinet, with Jones as health minister and a role for his nephew

“I think he’ll do an extremely good job,” Doug Ford said Monday. “He has a lot of knowledge and he’s been an elected official probably longer than more than 60 per cent of our caucus.”

Trending Stories

The cabinet presented Friday has many ministers in the same roles they held under Ford’s last government, including in key files such as housing and education.

Story continues below advertisement

Among the changes was the appointment of former solicitor general Sylvia Jones as deputy premier and health minister.

There were also a few new faces aside from Michael Ford, including Michael Kerzner, a bioscience and technology entrepreneur elected in York Centre named Solicitor General, and Graydon Smith, the former mayor of Bracebridge, Ont., who will serve as minister of natural resources and forestry.

Click to play video: 'Doug Ford sworn in as premier of Ontario for 2nd time' Doug Ford sworn in as premier of Ontario for 2nd time
Doug Ford sworn in as premier of Ontario for 2nd time
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ontario tagDoug Ford tagOntario politics tagqueen's park tagMichael Ford tagOntario cabinet tagDoug Ford Cabinet tagMinister of multiculturalism tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers