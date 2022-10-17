$500,000 windfall in second major lottery win for London, Ont. woman

Send this page to someone via email

Patricia Richards may just be one of London’s luckiest residents.

Not only did she take home $1 million playing Encore in 2019, but Richards recently learned she was the winner of a $500,000 Maxmillions prize in the Sept. 23 Lotto Max draw, OLG officials say.

The local retiree says she has been playing the lottery regularly for more than 30 years, and could not believe her luck at winning a major lottery prize twice.

“I was at the store checking my ticket and I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. I was in shock,” she told the OLG in a statement released by the agency on Monday. Richards bought her ticket at a Circle K on Admiral Drive in London.

“He couldn’t believe this was happening,” she said, referring to her son whom she called after learning of her win. “We went over the winning numbers together. I never dreamt this would happen — let alone twice!”

OLG officials say she plans to buy a new home and is also considering a vacation getaway to Hawaii.