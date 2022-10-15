Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

LottoMax $70M jackpot still up for grabs, 4 Maxmillion prizes pulled in B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 15, 2022 4:30 pm
The winning numbers in Friday’s draw, which featured an estimated jackpot of $70 million, were 02, 24, 27, 31, 40, 43 and 46. The bonus was 13. View image in full screen
The winning numbers in Friday’s draw, which featured an estimated jackpot of $70 million, were 02, 24, 27, 31, 40, 43 and 46. The bonus was 13. BCLC

For the second week in a row, someone in Kelowna won a sizeable chunk of money in this week’s LottoMax draw.

The winning numbers in Friday’s draw, which featured an estimated jackpot of $70 million, were 02, 24, 27, 31, 40, 43 and 46. The bonus was 13.

Read more: Two people claim US$1.34B Mega Millions jackpot, vowing to split prize

There were no winners for the massive jackpot, but one person in Ontario matched six of seven numbers, plus the bonus, and won $1.4 million.

Of the 61 Maxmillion draws worth $1 million each, one was split between a winner in Kelowna and a winner in Atlantic Canada. The winning numbers for that ticket were 2, 14, 22, 23, 44, 45 and 47.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'West Kelowna resident wins $31M Lotto Max jackpot'
West Kelowna resident wins $31M Lotto Max jackpot

That wasn’t the only B.C. winner in Friday’s Maxmillion draws, with $1 million winners coming from:

Trending Now
  • Langley (12, 14, 20, 35, 36, 4,2 46)
  • North Vancouver (8, 13, 21, 29, 41, 44, 46)
  • Victoria (7, 16, 30, 31, 32, 36, 47)

There were also five other $1 million winners from Western Canada, plus eight from Ontario and three from Quebec.

Also, a winning ticket worth $500,000 was purchased in the Peace River region. It matched all four numbers in the LottoMax Extra.

Click to play video: 'Winning ticket for $55 million Lotto Max jackpot sold in Toronto'
Winning ticket for $55 million Lotto Max jackpot sold in Toronto

Last week, for the Friday, Oct. 7 draw, which also featured a non-winning jackpot of $70 million, there were 57 Maxmillion prizes. One of those was bought in Kelowna, though it was split with a matching ticket in Ontario.

Story continues below advertisement

The numbers for that winning ticket were 3, 13, 23, 26, 37, 48 and 50.

Click to play video: 'Lotto 6/49 changing format, including newly added ‘Gold Ball Draw’'
Lotto 6/49 changing format, including newly added ‘Gold Ball Draw’
KelownamoneyLangleyLotteryNorth VancouverLottery WinnermaxmillionsLottomaxBC lottery winnersLottomax jackpotpeace river regionlottomax winnersBC LottoMax winners
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers