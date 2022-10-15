LottoMax $70M jackpot still up for grabs, 4 Maxmillion prizes pulled in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

For the second week in a row, someone in Kelowna won a sizeable chunk of money in this week’s LottoMax draw.

The winning numbers in Friday’s draw, which featured an estimated jackpot of $70 million, were 02, 24, 27, 31, 40, 43 and 46. The bonus was 13.

There were no winners for the massive jackpot, but one person in Ontario matched six of seven numbers, plus the bonus, and won $1.4 million.

Of the 61 Maxmillion draws worth $1 million each, one was split between a winner in Kelowna and a winner in Atlantic Canada. The winning numbers for that ticket were 2, 14, 22, 23, 44, 45 and 47.

That wasn’t the only B.C. winner in Friday’s Maxmillion draws, with $1 million winners coming from:

Langley (12, 14, 20, 35, 36, 4,2 46)

North Vancouver (8, 13, 21, 29, 41, 44, 46)

Victoria (7, 16, 30, 31, 32, 36, 47)

There were also five other $1 million winners from Western Canada, plus eight from Ontario and three from Quebec.

Also, a winning ticket worth $500,000 was purchased in the Peace River region. It matched all four numbers in the LottoMax Extra.

Last week, for the Friday, Oct. 7 draw, which also featured a non-winning jackpot of $70 million, there were 57 Maxmillion prizes. One of those was bought in Kelowna, though it was split with a matching ticket in Ontario.

The numbers for that winning ticket were 3, 13, 23, 26, 37, 48 and 50.