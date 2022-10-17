Menu

Crime

Oshawa woman arrested for drug trafficking in Cobourg: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 17, 2022 1:44 pm
Cobourg police seized an estimated $25,000 worth of drugs and $1,000 in cash following a traffic stop on Oct. 16, 2022. View image in full screen
Cobourg police seized an estimated $25,000 worth of drugs and $1,000 in cash following a traffic stop on Oct. 16, 2022. Cobourg Police Service

An Oshawa woman faces drug trafficking charges in Cobourg, Ont., following a traffic stop by police on Sunday night.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 9:50 p.m., police on general patrol noticed a woman driving a vehicle on University Avenue East who was known to be on a court-ordered release with strict conditions.

Officers conducted a traffic stop to conduct a compliance check. Police determined the woman was not complying with a curfew requirement unless with a surety.

Read more: 1 arrested after Cobourg police seize $41,000 in illegal drugs

She was arrested and during the arrest, police located an estimated $25,000 worth of drugs along with $1,000 in cash.

Police seized the following drugs:

  • 2.5 grams of suspected heroin
  • 25.82 grams of suspected purple fentanyl
  • 102.23 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine
  • 0.42 grams of suspected crack cocaine

Cassidy Robinson, 25, of Oshawa, was charged with four counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a release order.

She was held in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing in Cobourg on Monday, police said.

