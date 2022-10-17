Oshawa woman arrested for drug trafficking in Cobourg: police

Send this page to someone via email

An Oshawa woman faces drug trafficking charges in Cobourg, Ont., following a traffic stop by police on Sunday night.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 9:50 p.m., police on general patrol noticed a woman driving a vehicle on University Avenue East who was known to be on a court-ordered release with strict conditions.

Officers conducted a traffic stop to conduct a compliance check. Police determined the woman was not complying with a curfew requirement unless with a surety.

She was arrested and during the arrest, police located an estimated $25,000 worth of drugs along with $1,000 in cash.

Police seized the following drugs:

2.5 grams of suspected heroin

25.82 grams of suspected purple fentanyl

102.23 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine

0.42 grams of suspected crack cocaine

Cassidy Robinson, 25, of Oshawa, was charged with four counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a release order.

She was held in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing in Cobourg on Monday, police said.