Oshawa woman arrested for drug trafficking in Cobourg: police

An Oshawa woman faces drug trafficking charges in Cobourg, Ont., following a traffic stop by police on Sunday night.
According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 9:50 p.m., police on general patrol noticed a woman driving a vehicle on University Avenue East who was known to be on a court-ordered release with strict conditions.
Officers conducted a traffic stop to conduct a compliance check. Police determined the woman was not complying with a curfew requirement unless with a surety.
She was arrested and during the arrest, police located an estimated $25,000 worth of drugs along with $1,000 in cash.
Police seized the following drugs:
- 2.5 grams of suspected heroin
- 25.82 grams of suspected purple fentanyl
- 102.23 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine
- 0.42 grams of suspected crack cocaine
Cassidy Robinson, 25, of Oshawa, was charged with four counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a release order.
She was held in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing in Cobourg on Monday, police said.
