1 arrested after Cobourg police seize $41,000 in illegal drugs

A Campbellcroft, Ont., resident faces multiple drug charges following an investigation by police in Cobourg.
According to the Cobourg Police Service, officers this fall launched an investigation after receiving information about a woman allegedly trafficking drugs in Cobourg and the surrounding area.
Police say their investigation led officers to conduct a traffic stop on Division Street in Cobourg on Wednesday morning.
Read more: 2 arrested after loaded firearm, drugs seized during traffic stop in Cobourg, police say
Police say officers seized the following from the vehicle:
- 23 grams of suspected fentanyl
- 255 grams of suspected cocaine
- 14 grams of suspected heroin
- 15 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine
- hydromorphone and oxycodone pills
- $7,500 in cash
The estimated street value of the drugs seized is $41,850, police said.
Police say they arrested the driver of the vehicle.
Cassidy Robinson, 25, of Campbellcroft was charged with six counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.
The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg later Wednesday.
Comments