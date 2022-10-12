1 arrested after Cobourg police seize $41,000 in illegal drugs

See more sharing options

A Campbellcroft, Ont., resident faces multiple drug charges following an investigation by police in Cobourg.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, officers this fall launched an investigation after receiving information about a woman allegedly trafficking drugs in Cobourg and the surrounding area.

Police say their investigation led officers to conduct a traffic stop on Division Street in Cobourg on Wednesday morning.

Police say officers seized the following from the vehicle:

23 grams of suspected fentanyl

255 grams of suspected cocaine

14 grams of suspected heroin

15 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine

hydromorphone and oxycodone pills

$7,500 in cash

The estimated street value of the drugs seized is $41,850, police said.

Police say they arrested the driver of the vehicle.

Cassidy Robinson, 25, of Campbellcroft was charged with six counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg later Wednesday.