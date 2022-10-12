Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 arrested after Cobourg police seize $41,000 in illegal drugs

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 12, 2022 11:54 am
An investigation into drug traffkicking led Cobourg police to seize an assortment of drugs and $7,500 in cash on Oct. 12, 2022. View image in full screen
An investigation into drug traffkicking led Cobourg police to seize an assortment of drugs and $7,500 in cash on Oct. 12, 2022. Cobourg Police Service

A Campbellcroft, Ont., resident faces multiple drug charges following an investigation by police in Cobourg.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, officers this fall launched an investigation after receiving information about a woman allegedly trafficking drugs in Cobourg and the surrounding area.

Police say their investigation led officers to conduct a traffic stop on Division Street in Cobourg on Wednesday morning.

Read more: 2 arrested after loaded firearm, drugs seized during traffic stop in Cobourg, police say

Police say officers seized the following from the vehicle:

  • 23 grams of suspected fentanyl
  • 255 grams of suspected cocaine
  • 14 grams of suspected heroin
  • 15 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine
  • hydromorphone and oxycodone pills
  • $7,500 in cash
Trending Now

The estimated street value of the drugs seized is $41,850, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they arrested the driver of the vehicle.

Cassidy Robinson, 25, of Campbellcroft was charged with six counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg later Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Focus Ontario: Safe Opioid Supply'
Focus Ontario: Safe Opioid Supply
FentanylCocaineOpioidsDrug BustCobourgDrug TraffickingMethCobourg Police ServiceDivision StreetCobourg drug bust
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers