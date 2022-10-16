Two men arrested by Moose Jaw Police after early morning break in

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple arrests have been made by Moose Jaw Police after an incident that occurred early Saturday morning.

Just after 12 a.m., Moose Jaw Police Service responded to a report of a break and enter into a business on the east side of the city just after 12 a.m. on Oct. 15, 2022.

The business at 1200 Athabasca St. East was surrounded by police, when two people began fleeing from the business.

With assistance from the canine unit the two individuals were located a short distance away. One of the individuals was treated, by EMS, on scene for minor injuries.

Dustin Taitinger, a 30-year-old man and Jared Caplette, a 23-year-old man, both from Moose Jaw, are facing a combined six charges in connection with the break and enter incident.

The charges include break and enter, resisting arrest, possession of stolen property and breaching probation.

Both of the accused have been remanded in custody, according to MJ police.

The two accused will make their first court appearances on Monday, Oct. 17.