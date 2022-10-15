Creighton RCMP see rise in crime in first two weeks of October

Send this page to someone via email

Only halfway through October, the Creighton RCMP has been very busy in the small community.

The community sits right along the Saskatchewan and Manitoba border in Northern Sask., and as of the 2016 census, it has a population of 1,402 people.

Creighton RCMP are notifying the public of increased reports of crime through October.

As of Oct. 15, there have been 15 break and enters, two robberies, five motor vehicle thefts and three attempted motor vehicle thefts. There have also been three break and enters involving theft of firearms, as well as one arson in the Denare Beach and Creighton areas reported to police since Oct. 1, 2022.

RCMP said the majority of these crimes have been reported in the past four days and an initial investigation has determined some of these incidents may be connected.

Creighton RCMP are actively investigating and working to arrest those responsible for these crimes. No charges have been laid at this time.

“We want the public to be informed of the recent increased calls for service in our detachment area,” says Sgt. Kelly Dinsdale, Creighton RCMP Detachment Commander.

“We are asking members of the public to ensure their residences, outbuildings and vehicles are locked. We are actively investigating these incidents and to assist with our investigation, we are asking the public to please report all suspicious persons or activity to police immediately.”

The fire department has also been involved with the investigation of the string of crimes.

On Oct. 14, shortly before 8:00 p.m., a fire was reported to RCMP, where they found a deceased person, whose identity has not been confirmed.

The person was found inside a residence on Spruce Street in Denare Beach by Creighton Fire Department. Creighton RCMP said they will continue to work with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service to determine if the death is considered suspicious in nature.

Investigators are working to determine whether this fire is connected to any of the previously reported incidents and are working with fire investigators from Saskatchewan Public Safety Association to determine the cause.

If you have information about any of these incidents, contact the Creighton RCMP at 306-688-8888. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.