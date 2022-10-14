Regina inmate charged with second degree murder after Wednesday altercation

See more sharing options

A Regina prison inmate has been charged with second-degree murder after another inmate died Wednesday morning.

Saskatchewan RCMP said two inmates at the Regina Correctional Centre were involved in an altercation during which 46-year-old Sheldon Rosebluff was seriously injured. He died at the scene. The other inmate, 31-year-old Adrian Cote, was not injured.

Cote was charged following Rosebluff’s death, and appeared in provincial court Thursday.

RCMP say they are still investigating with the help of the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety put out a release on the incident, saying that it will be conducting an internal investigation.