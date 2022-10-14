Menu

Crime

Regina inmate charged with second degree murder after Wednesday altercation

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted October 14, 2022 2:07 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP said an inmate at Regina Correctional Centre has been charged in relation to the death of another inmate. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP said an inmate at Regina Correctional Centre has been charged in relation to the death of another inmate. File / Global News

A Regina prison inmate has been charged with second-degree murder after another inmate died Wednesday morning.

Saskatchewan RCMP said two inmates at the Regina Correctional Centre were involved in an altercation during which 46-year-old Sheldon Rosebluff was seriously injured. He died at the scene. The other inmate, 31-year-old Adrian Cote, was not injured.

Read more: Death at Regina Correctional Centre

Cote was charged following Rosebluff’s death, and appeared in provincial court Thursday.

RCMP say they are still investigating with the help of the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety put out a release on the incident, saying that it will be conducting an internal investigation.

Click to play video: 'Peace officers failed to check on inmate, lied to EPS: ASIRT'
Peace officers failed to check on inmate, lied to EPS: ASIRT
Regina NewsInvestigationDeathSecond Degree MurderSaskatchewan RCMPInmate DeathSaskatchewan Coroner's ServiceRegina Correctional CentrePrison Fightfatal prison fight
