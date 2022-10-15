Menu

Canada

49-year-old man shot by Saskatchewan RCMP on Little Pine First Nation

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted October 15, 2022 6:40 pm
A 49-year-old male from Little Pine First Nation has been released from hospital and an independent, external investigation has been started after a Saskatchewan RCMP-involved shooting overnight. View image in full screen
A 49-year-old male from Little Pine First Nation has been released from hospital and an independent, external investigation has been started after a Saskatchewan RCMP-involved shooting overnight. Files / Global News

An investigation is underway after a 49-year-old man was shot by officers on Little Pine First Nation early Saturday morning.

On Oct. 15, 2022, between midnight and 1:30 a.m., Cut Knife RCMP received three separate reports involving the male from Little Pine First Nation. The reports were of an assault, a firearm being pointed at Little Pine Security members and an abandoned 911 call of a male with a firearm thinking about suicide.

“Shortly before 2:00 a.m., two Cut Knife RCMP officers encountered the 49-year-old male with a firearm outside near a residence on Little Pine First Nation,” an RCMP press release read. “The police response involved the discharge of a firearm and the man was injured.”

Officers provided first aid assistance to the male until EMS arrived and transported him to hospital for treatment of injuries. The injured male was treated and released from hospital a few hours later, then went into police custody.

At the scene, a firearm was located by police and no officers were physically injured.

As per the RCMP Act, when a serious incident such as a police-involved shooting occurs involving the RCMP, an investigation is required by an external agency. In this instance, the Saskatoon Police Service and the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team will conduct this investigation at the request of the Saskatchewan RCMP.

The Saskatchewan RCMP has requested the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General appoint independent investigation observers, including one Indigenous observer.

As the circumstances do not currently meet Privacy Act exemptions, the RCMP can’t identify the male.

