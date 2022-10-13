Court adjourned for 2 facing first-degree murder charges in Megan Gallagher case

Send this page to someone via email

Family and supporters of Megan Gallagher filled a Saskatoon provincial courtroom once again Thursday.

Robert James Thomas and Roderick Sutherland both face first-degree murder charges, with the latter also charged with committing an indignity to human remains.

Neither appeared in person or by phone in court.

“That is a frustrating part,” says Brian Gallagher, the victim’s father.

He says the long court process can be frustrating.

“I think we’re somewhere close to 50 court appearances for the accused. The process, including the innocent until proven guilty, is an important part of our legal system, but it doesn’t represent anything for the families and victims of the families.”

He says it’s something personally he has to ignore.

“I don’t think it serves a lot of purpose to be frustrated it’s just part of the process.”

Megan Gallagher went missing in September 2020. In January 2021, Saskatoon police said the case was being treated as a homicide.

Eight people have been charged and arrested in relation to Gallagher’s death. Cheyann Peeteetuce also faces first-degree murder charges.

Along with Sutherland, John Wayne Sanderson, Jessica Sutherland Badger and Ernest Whitehead are charged with committing an indignity to human remains.

Thomas Sutherland and Robin Tyler John are charged with unlawful confinement and aggravated assault.

Police are still searching for Summer-Sky Henry, who they believe is the ninth and final suspect in the case. She’s wanted for first-degree murder.

“If you have a piece of information, even if you think it’s insignificant, don’t be afraid just come forward,” says Brian Gallagher. “There’s lots of venues to come forward — Crime Stoppers, phoning directly to the police station, they’ll put in touch with the right people.”

Police found human remains at a Gallagher search site on Sept. 29. The identity of the remains has yet to be identified.

Thomas’s next day in court is Oct. 27, while Sutherland’s is set for Nov. 17.