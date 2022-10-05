Menu

Crime

Saskatoon Police Service looking for another suspect in Megan Gallagher case

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 1:31 pm
The Saskatoon Police Service major crime section is looking to find possibly the final suspect in the Megan Gallagher investigation. View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Police Service major crime section is looking to find possibly the final suspect in the Megan Gallagher investigation. File / Global News

Police in Saskatoon are on the lookout for 24-year-old Summer-Sky Henry as part of the Megan Gallagher investigation.

Officers said a warrant has been requested for first-degree murder, but that Henry also has a list of unrelated warrants for things like unlawful confinement, aggravated assault, robbery, firearm offences, drug charges, and failing to comply with a court order.

Read more: Saskatoon police locate human remains at Megan Gallagher search site

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said it’s requesting the help of the public to find Henry, but added that if you see her, you should not approach her.

The Saskatoon Police Service issued the following photo of Summer-Sky Henry. If you spot her, you’re asked to call 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Police Service issued the following photo of Summer-Sky Henry. If you spot her, you’re asked to call 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Saskatoon Police Service

Another suspect, 44-year-old Roderick William Sutherland, who is already charged in the investigation, is now facing an additional charge of first-degree murder in this case.

Investigators of the SPS major crime section said they don’t expect any further charges in this case, and believe they’ve identified everyone involved in Gallagher’s death.

Investigators said they’ll continue to accept tips and information regarding this case.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon police locate human remains at Megan Gallagher search site' Saskatoon police locate human remains at Megan Gallagher search site
