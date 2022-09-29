Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Eighth person arrested in Megan Gallagher case

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 29, 2022 1:39 pm
A billboard of missing Megan Gallagher seen at 20th street and Idylwyld drive in December 2020. View image in full screen
A billboard of missing Megan Gallagher seen at 20th street and Idylwyld drive in December 2020. Slavo Kutas / Global News

Eight people have now been charged in the Megan Gallagher investigation as the Saskatoon Police Service announced the arrest of Robin Tyler John.

Police said they went to a correctional facility on the Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation Monday to arrest the 34-year-old man, who was incarcerated on an unrelated sentence.

Read more: 7th person charged as part of the investigation into the death of Megan Gallagher

John was charged with unlawful confinement and aggravated assault in the Megan Gallagher case.

Officers said he was taken to Saskatoon, and remains in police custody.

This is the third person within a week who has been arrested and charged in this case, and investigators said they anticipate more arrests as the investigation continues.

Story continues below advertisement

A planned search is underway for Gallagher in the St. Louis area.

Trending Stories

The major crime section of Saskatoon police will coordinate an extensive search of the South Saskatchewan River and its banks in the St. Louis area.

Read more: Saskatoon police make sixth arrest in connection with Megan Gallagher investigation

A number of civilian search and rescue personnel, members of the Provincial Protective Services, and purpose-trained K9 teams from the Calgary Police Service will assist in the search.

The search is scheduled to occur over four days, beginning Thursday and concluding Sunday. The search will take place during daytime hours. As this is a search of a potential crime scene, members of the public should avoid the area.

If you have information contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or report it anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

— with files from Andrew Benson

Click to play video: '7th person charged as part of the investigation into the death of Megan Gallagher' 7th person charged as part of the investigation into the death of Megan Gallagher
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagSaskatchewan News tagAssault tagSaskatoon Police Service tagMissing tagSPS tagMegan Gallagher tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers