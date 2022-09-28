7th person charged as part of the investigation into the assault of Megan Gallagher

Send this page to someone via email

A seventh person has been charged in relation to the assault of Megan Gallagher.

On Sept. 27, Saskatoon police arrested and charged 42-year-old Thomas Sutherland with the unlawful confinement and aggravated assault of Gallagher.

Saskatoon police attended a correctional facility in Saskatoon to arrest Sutherland, who was incarcerated on an unrelated sentence. Sutherland was transported to the Saskatoon police detention centre and remains in police custody.

Sutherland is expected to appear in Saskatoon provincial court Wednesday.

The Saskatoon Police Service has also announced details for a planned search for Gallagher.

As a result of investigation, and in consultation with forensic anthropologist Ernie Walker and officials from the Water Security Agency, the SPS major crime section will be co-ordinating an extensive search of the South Saskatchewan River and its banks in the St. Louis, Sask., area.

A number of civilian search and rescue personnel, members of the Provincial Protective Services, and purpose-trained K9 teams from the Calgary Police Service will be assisting in the search.

The search is scheduled to occur over four days, beginning Thursday and concluding Sunday. The search will take place during daytime hours. As this is a search of a potential crime scene, members of the public are advised to avoid the area.

If you have information believed to be relevant to the investigation or planned search, contact the SPS directly at 306-975-8300 or report it anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

