Crime

13-year-old Regina girl faces multiple charges after bringing airsoft gun to school

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 11:52 am
Regina police said F.W. Johnson High School was under a lockdown on Sept. 23. View image in full screen
Regina police said F.W. Johnson High School was under a lockdown on Sept. 23. Global News/ Derek Putz

A 13-year-old Regina girl who was arrested on Friday in relation to an incident at F.W. Johnson Collegiate is facing five charges according to Regina police.

The school was put into lockdown, and surrounding schools in the area were placed in “secure the building” mode after police received a call of a firearm at the school.

Read more: 13-year-old girl arrested after report of gun sends Regina high school into lockdown

The school was cleared and nobody was found injured.

The investigation led to a residence on the 1300 block of Fleet Street where two youths were arrested.

Deputy police chief Lorilee Davies said in a Friday afternoon press conference after the arrest had been made that they were taking this incident seriously.

Read more: Suspect in custody after lockdown at F.W. Johnson High School in Regina

“There will be significant charges with significant consequences,” Davies said.

The 13-year-old girl is facing two charges of assault with a weapon; possession of a weapon; use of a firearm during commission of indictable offense; and carrying a concealed weapon.

The girl made her first appearance in provincial court Monday morning.

