Suspect in custody after lockdown at F.W. Johnson High School in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) said F.W. Johnson High School is no longer under a lockdown after a suspect was taken into custody.

RPS Deputy Chief Lorilee Davies sent a video update saying that police had received a call around 9:15 a.m. on Friday of a firearm in the school.

“We have no information that any shots were fired, and there were no injuries reported to us,” Davies said.

She added that the investigation is ongoing, and that an update on charges will be given later.

Police sent out a release shortly after 10 a.m. warning of officers at the scene and asked everyone to avoid the area.

Additional schools in the area were put into “secure the building mode” as a precaution:

Story continues below advertisement

• • St. Theresa School

• Judge Bryant School

• Dr. George Ferguson School

• St. Catherine School

• Glen Elm Community School

• Henry Braun School

“Secure the building mode” is when schools believe there is a threat outside the building, and all outside doors are locked and monitored to secure the building.

View image in full screen Regina police said F.W. Johnson High School was under a lockdown. Global News/ Derek Putz

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact Regina police at 306-777-6500.