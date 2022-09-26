Menu

Crime

Saskatoon police make sixth arrest in connection with Megan Gallagher investigation

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 5:36 pm
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
Saskatoon Police say a sixth person has been arrested in the Megan Gallagher investigation. File / Global News

A second person now faces a first-degree murder charge in the Megan Gallagher investigation.

The Saskatoon Police Service major crime section said they attended a correctional facility in Prince Albert to arrest 29-year-old Cheyann Crystal Peeteetuce.

This is the sixth person who has been charged in the Megan Gallagher investigation, with four others charged with offering an indignity to human remains.

Read more: Man in Prince George, B.C. charged with first-degree murder of Megan Gallagher

Officers said Peeteetuce was incarcerated on an unrelated sentence.

She was transported to Saskatoon, and is expected to appear in provincial court Tuesday morning.

Saskatoon police had indicated last week that more arrests in this investigation should be expected, and that they were going to do a physical search of an area along the South Saskatchewan River.

Click to play video: 'Man in Prince George, B.C. charged with first-degree murder of Megan Gallagher' Man in Prince George, B.C. charged with first-degree murder of Megan Gallagher
