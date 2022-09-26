Saskatoon police make sixth arrest in connection with Megan Gallagher investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A second person now faces a first-degree murder charge in the Megan Gallagher investigation.

The Saskatoon Police Service major crime section said they attended a correctional facility in Prince Albert to arrest 29-year-old Cheyann Crystal Peeteetuce.

This is the sixth person who has been charged in the Megan Gallagher investigation, with four others charged with offering an indignity to human remains.

Officers said Peeteetuce was incarcerated on an unrelated sentence.

She was transported to Saskatoon, and is expected to appear in provincial court Tuesday morning.

Saskatoon police had indicated last week that more arrests in this investigation should be expected, and that they were going to do a physical search of an area along the South Saskatchewan River.

