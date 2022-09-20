Menu

Crime

Man in Prince George, B.C. charged with first-degree murder of Megan Gallagher

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 20, 2022 4:40 pm
A billboard of missing Megan Gallagher seen at 20th street and Idylwyld drive in December 2020. View image in full screen
A billboard of missing Megan Gallagher seen at 20th street and Idylwyld drive in December 2020. Slavo Kutas / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said a fifth person has been arrested in the Megan Gallagher investigation, and was charged with first degree murder.

A 27-year-old-man was arrested at a residence in Prince George, B.C., and officers said he will appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court later this week.

Read more: ‘It doesn’t end’: Gallagher family still looks for answers 2 years after Megan went missing

The SPS major crime section said further arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

Monday was the two-year mark since Megan Gallagher went missing, and new information is still being found.

Police announced in January 2021 they were treating her disappearance as a homicide.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Four other people were charged with offering an indignity to human remains, but there are still no signs of Gallagher.

Read more: Second annual walk held for Megan Gallagher in Saskatoon

Gallagher was last seen on a surveillance camera at a Saskatoon convenience store back in 2020.

The second annual Megan’s Walk was held on Sunday in Saskatoon to raise awareness.

'It doesn't end': Gallagher family still looks for answers 2 years after Megan went missing
