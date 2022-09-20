Man in Prince George, B.C. charged with first-degree murder of Megan Gallagher

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said a fifth person has been arrested in the Megan Gallagher investigation, and was charged with first degree murder.

A 27-year-old-man was arrested at a residence in Prince George, B.C., and officers said he will appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court later this week.

The SPS major crime section said further arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

Monday was the two-year mark since Megan Gallagher went missing, and new information is still being found.

Police announced in January 2021 they were treating her disappearance as a homicide.

Four other people were charged with offering an indignity to human remains, but there are still no signs of Gallagher.

Gallagher was last seen on a surveillance camera at a Saskatoon convenience store back in 2020.

The second annual Megan’s Walk was held on Sunday in Saskatoon to raise awareness.