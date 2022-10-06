Five accused in Megan Gallagher death appear in Saskatoon court, one suspect outstanding

Send this page to someone via email

Five people accused in the disappearance of Megan Gallagher appeared in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Thursday.

Megan Gallagher went missing in September 2020, and more than two years later, on Sept. 29, human remains were found at a Gallagher search site.

The number of people arrested and charged in relation to the case is now up to eight, and police are still searching for Summer-Sky Henry, who they believe to be the ninth and final suspect.

Roderick Sutherland, Cheyann Peeteetuce and Robert “Bobby” James Thomas have all been accused of first-degree murder.

Sutherland is also charged with an indignity to human remains along with John Wayne Sanderson, Jessica Sutherland Badger and Ernest Whitehead.

Two others, Thomas Sutherland and Robin Tyler John, have been charged with unlawful confinement and aggravated assault.

Henry is currently wanted, and Saskatoon police say a warrant has been requested for first-degree murder.

Many of the suspects’ court appearances were adjourned until a later date.

Brian Gallagher, Megan’s father spoke to media outside of provincial court after the adjournments.

“We’re starting to learn that it’s just part of the process, it just is what it is, we can’t change that. It’s part of the concept of innocent until proven guilty and that’s an important piece of our legal system,” Gallagher said.

Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations 3rd Vice Chief Aly Bear was also in attendance on Thursday. She said these types of incidents continue to happen because people are released from the criminal justice system after being affiliated with gangs and drugs, but there is no healing process for them.

“The government needs to actually step up, take responsibility for the actions, and be funding revitalization of our traditional government systems, our restorative justice systems, funding healing like mental health supports, treatment centres, and so forth,” said Bear.

Bear said these programs need to be driven by First Nations people.

Future court dates are spread out between the rest of October and the month of November.