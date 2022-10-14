Amanda Todd: Sentence due in ‘sextortion’ trial of B.C. teen who took her own life

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. Supreme Court judge is scheduled to deliver her sentence in the trial of a Dutch man convicted of harassing and extorting B.C. teen Amanda Todd before she took her own life.

A 12-member jury found Aydin Coban, 44, guilty of criminal harassment, extortion, child luring, and possession and distribution of child pornography in August.

Prosecutors sought a 12-year prison term, to be served at the conclusion of a nearly 11-year Dutch sentence Coban is already serving for similar crimes against 33 other young victims, arguing he remained “unrepentant” and a high risk to children.

Coban’s lawyers argued his crimes were worth a six-year sentence, which should be reduced to two years to take into account the 11 years he’s already serving

During the nearly two-month trial, the court heard that Coban used nearly two dozen online accounts on four platforms to mount what prosecutors called a “persistent campaign of sextortion” against the teen from age 12 to age 15.

The court heard how Coban obtained a topless video clip of Todd, then used it as leverage to try and force her to perform webcam sex “shows.” When she resisted, he followed through on his threats to send the material to her family, friends and school community three times, the court heard.

Coban sent nearly 700 messages, some from accounts meant to befriend and gain information on the teen or trick her into further exposing herself, while others were threatening and abusive, promising to “f–k up” her life and pursue her as she changed schools amid real-world bullying, the court heard.

Todd took her own life on Oct. 10, 2012, ten years and one day before the sentencing hearings began this week.

Just weeks before her death, she created a YouTube video where she silently held up cue cards documenting the torment and its effect on her life. The video went viral and became a symbol in the fight against online harassment.

Coban was arrested at a bungalow in the Netherlands in January 2014, where police seized a variety of computer equipment including hard drives with Todd’s name and fragments of chat logs with her, the court heard.

He was convicted by a Dutch court in 2017 of dozens of similar offences, and sentenced to a prison term due to expire in August 2024.

In 2020 he was extradited to Canada to face trial in the Todd case.

