12-year prison term sought for Dutch man convicted in Amanda Todd ‘sextortion’ trial

Crown prosecutors are seeking 12 years in prison for the Dutch man convicted of harassing and extorting B.C. teen Amanda Todd before her death a decade ago.

A 12-member jury found Aydin Coban, 44, guilty in August of extortion, harassment, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence, and possession and distribution of child pornography in the high-profile trial.

Coban was due to be sentenced in mid-September, but proceedings were delayed until Tuesday when a prosecutor caught COVID-19.

In her submissions to B.C. Supreme Court Justice Martha Devlin, lead prosecutor Louise Kenworthy noted that Coban was “unrepentant” about his behaviour, and had shown no signs of rehabilitation in the eight years he had been in prison in the Netherlands on convictions for similar crimes.

In proposing the global sentence of 12 years on his five convictions, Kenworthy said Coban remains a high risk to reoffend, and must be separated from society for a long time to protect children.

Defence has yet to enter its sentencing submission.

At trial, lead prosecutor Louise Kenworthy told the court that Coban had engaged in a “persistent campaign of sextortion” against Todd between 2009 and 2012.

The court heard that an online extortionist had used a topless video clip of the teen to try and blackmail her into performing webcam sex “shows,” and, on various occasions, followed through on the threat to send the material to Todd’s friends, family and school community.

Prosecutors also argued that hard drives seized from Coban’s cabin in the Netherlands contained a “treasure trove” of data, including deleted files with the name Amanda Todd, and evidence of chats with the teen.

Throughout the trial, Coban’s defence argued that while there was no doubt Todd was a victim of crime, there was no evidence proving Coban was the online extortionist.

Coban was extradited to Canada in 2020 to face trial.

Before he was extradited, a Dutch court sentenced him to almost 11 years in prison for similar online offences following a trial in Amsterdam in 2017, where he was accused in the online abuse of 34 girls and five gay men.

That information could not be reported during his Canadian trial due to a publication ban.

The Dutch court heard that Coban pretended to be a boy or girl and persuaded his victims to perform sexual acts in front of a web camera, then posted the images online or blackmailed them by threatening to do so.

He was convicted of fraud and internet blackmail and given the maximum sentence for what Dutch legal authorities described as “the devastating consequences of his behaviour” on the lives of his victims.