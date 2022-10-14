Vancouver police release photo of ‘sucker-punch’ suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police have released photos of a man alleged to have “sucker-punched” a stranger on Granville Street in August.

The 36-year-old victim was standing outside a pub with a group of people near Granville and Helmcken streets around 1 a.m. on Aug. 14, when someone approached and punched him in the head, knocking him down.

“We don’t believe there was any prior interaction before the punch, which left the man with lasting facial injuries,” said Sgt. Steve Addison in a Friday news release.

“There were hundreds of people in the Granville Entertainment District when this early-morning assault occurred, and we know someone will have information to help us identify the person responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-717-4022.