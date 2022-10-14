Menu

Crime

Vancouver police release photo of ‘sucker-punch’ suspect

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted October 14, 2022 1:52 pm
Vancouver police have released photos of the suspect in an alleged assault on Aug. 14, 2022, in downtown Vancouver. View image in full screen
Vancouver police have released photos of the suspect in an assault near Granville and Helmcken streets on Aug. 14, 2022. Handout/Vancouver Police Department

Vancouver police have released photos of a man alleged to have “sucker-punched” a stranger on Granville Street in August.

The 36-year-old victim was standing outside a pub with a group of people near Granville and Helmcken streets around 1 a.m. on Aug. 14, when someone approached and punched him in the head, knocking him down.

Read more: Woman ‘sucker-punched’ in downtown Vancouver by stranger

“We don’t believe there was any prior interaction before the punch, which left the man with lasting facial injuries,” said Sgt. Steve Addison in a Friday news release.

Trending Now

“There were hundreds of people in the Granville Entertainment District when this early-morning assault occurred, and we know someone will have information to help us identify the person responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-717-4022.

93-year-old man suffers broken hip after being knocked down in Vancouver’s Chinatown

 

vancouver policeVancouver crimeDowntown VancouverGranville Streetstranger attackunprovoked attackGranville Street assaultMan sucker-punched Granville Street
