Woman ‘sucker-punched’ in downtown Vancouver by stranger

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A woman is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after being “sucker-punched” in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday, according to police.

The 29-year-old was walking near Cambie and Pender streets around 6:30 p.m. when a man approached and punched her, knocking her to the ground.

He fled west on Dunsmuir Street, police said in a Thursday news release.

“This is another concerning unprovoked assault,” said Const. Jason Doucette. “A number of people came to the victim’s aid and stayed with her until police arrived.”

The suspect’s face was partially covered with a bandana, but he reportedly wore a black hoodie with a white stripe on the back, black pants and black shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-2541.