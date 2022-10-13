Menu

Crime

Woman ‘sucker-punched’ in downtown Vancouver by stranger

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted October 13, 2022 4:27 pm
People cross the street in downtown Vancouver, on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. View image in full screen
People cross the street in downtown Vancouver, on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A woman is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after being “sucker-punched” in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday, according to police.

The 29-year-old was walking near Cambie and Pender streets around 6:30 p.m. when a man approached and punched her, knocking her to the ground.

He fled west on Dunsmuir Street, police said in a Thursday news release.

Read more: Surrey RCMP warn public after men using escort service drugged, robbed

“This is another concerning unprovoked assault,” said Const. Jason Doucette. “A number of people came to the victim’s aid and stayed with her until police arrived.”

The suspect’s face was partially covered with a bandana, but he reportedly wore a black hoodie with a white stripe on the back, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-2541.

