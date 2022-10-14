Edmonton firefighters douse home fire after Friday morning explosion

Send this page to someone via email

Three adults and one minor in a north Edmonton home were jolted awake by an explosion early Friday.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told Global News that at 2:46 a.m., crews were called to a house on 67 Street NW near 129 Avenue NW after an explosion at a vacant home in the neighbourhood of Balwin. Firefighters said the blast was so powerful that it knocked the home entirely off its foundation.

EFRS district fire chief Brian Hoekstra told Global News explosions like this don’t happen often.

“The house is reported to be vacant, the one that was most damaged,” Hoekstra said.

View image in full screen EFRS were called to a vacant home in the north neighbourhood of Balwin after an explosion occurred just before 3 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2022. Dave Carels, Global News

“The house next door, family living in it, it was affected on the outside and were just making sure (the fire damage) hasn’t extended to the inside.”

No injuries have been reported.

Fire investigators will be at the scene Friday morning. There is no word yet on the estimated cost of the damage.