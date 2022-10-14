Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Edmonton firefighters douse home fire after Friday morning explosion

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted October 14, 2022 9:19 am
Click to play video: 'Edmonton firefighters douse NW home after explosion'
Edmonton firefighters douse NW home after explosion
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services were called to a home in the north after an explosion took place at a vacant home just before 3 a.m. As Quinn Ohler reports, EFRS said explosions like this one don't happen often.

Three adults and one minor in a north Edmonton home were jolted awake by an explosion early Friday.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told Global News that at 2:46 a.m., crews were called to a house on 67 Street NW near 129 Avenue NW after an explosion at a vacant home in the neighbourhood of Balwin. Firefighters said the blast was so powerful that it knocked the home entirely off its foundation.

EFRS district fire chief Brian Hoekstra told Global News explosions like this don’t happen often.

Read more: Edmonton firefighters battle southeast fire at construction site for new home

“The house is reported to be vacant, the one that was most damaged,” Hoekstra said.

EFRS were called to a vacant home in the north neighbourhood of Balwin after an explosion occurred just before 3 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2022. View image in full screen
EFRS were called to a vacant home in the north neighbourhood of Balwin after an explosion occurred just before 3 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2022. Dave Carels, Global News

“The house next door, family living in it, it was affected on the outside and were just making sure (the fire damage) hasn’t extended to the inside.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

No injuries have been reported.

Fire investigators will be at the scene Friday morning. There is no word yet on the estimated cost of the damage.

14
EFRS were called to a vacant home in the north neighbourhood of Balwin after an explosion occurred just before 3 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2022. View image in gallery mode
EFRS were called to a vacant home in the north neighbourhood of Balwin after an explosion occurred just before 3 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2022. Dave Carels, Global News
24
EFRS were called to a vacant home in the north neighbourhood of Balwin after an explosion occurred just before 3 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2022. View image in gallery mode
EFRS were called to a vacant home in the north neighbourhood of Balwin after an explosion occurred just before 3 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2022. Dave Carels, Global News
34
EFRS were called to a vacant home in the north neighbourhood of Balwin after an explosion occurred just before 3 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2022. View image in gallery mode
EFRS were called to a vacant home in the north neighbourhood of Balwin after an explosion occurred just before 3 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2022. Dave Carels, Global News
44
EFRS were called to a vacant home in the north neighbourhood of Balwin after an explosion occurred just before 3 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2022. View image in gallery mode
EFRS were called to a vacant home in the north neighbourhood of Balwin after an explosion occurred just before 3 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2022. Dave Carels, Global News
Edmonton fireEdmonton Fire Rescue ServicesEFRSEdmonton Fire Rescue ServiceBalwin neighbourhood129 Avenue NW67 Street NWBalwin house fireBrian HoekstraEdmonton north side fire
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers