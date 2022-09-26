Firefighters battle blaze in central Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Fire crews were at the scene of a blaze in central Edmonton Monday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received a call just after 7:45 a.m., about a structure fire in the area of 96 Street and 105A Avenue, in the Boyle Street/McCauley area.

A spokesperson with EFRS said crews arrived to fine a fire involving a back deck.

View image in full screen Fire crews battle a blaze at a home in the area of 96 Street and 105A Avenue Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Global News

Video from the Global News helicopter showed heavy white smoke coming from the house at around 8 a.m.

Two additional fire crews were called in. EFRS said six trucks responded to the fire, which was quickly brought under control by 8:07 a.m.

One person was assessed by EMS, according to EFRS. However, their condition was not known.

It’s not yet known what caused the fire.

