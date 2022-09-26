Firefighters battle blaze in central Edmonton

Fire crews were at the scene of a blaze in central Edmonton Monday morning.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received a call just after 7:45 a.m., about a structure fire in the area of 96 Street and 105A Avenue, in the Boyle Street/McCauley area.
A spokesperson with EFRS said crews arrived to fine a fire involving a back deck.
Video from the Global News helicopter showed heavy white smoke coming from the house at around 8 a.m.
Two additional fire crews were called in. EFRS said six trucks responded to the fire, which was quickly brought under control by 8:07 a.m.
One person was assessed by EMS, according to EFRS. However, their condition was not known.
It’s not yet known what caused the fire.
