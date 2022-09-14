Menu

Consumer

Edmonton firefighters quick to douse blaze at abandoned building downtown

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted September 14, 2022 9:51 am
Edmonton firefighters were called to an abandoned building formerly known as Dwayne's home for a fire on the third floor in the morning on Sept. 14, 2022. View image in full screen
Edmonton firefighters were called to an abandoned building formerly known as Dwayne's home for a fire on the third floor in the morning on Sept. 14, 2022. Kendra Slugoski, Global News

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services were quick on the scene after a fire broke out at an abanded building  Wednesday morning.

EFRS said they were called around 4:20 a.m. to what used to be a transitional housing complex called Dwayne’s house at the corner of 102 Street and 100 Avenue.

The battalion chief said the fire appeared to have started on the third floor.

Read more: Arson suspected, person critically injured after fire at former Edmonton lodging facility

Story continues below advertisement

This is the second time in less than a week a fire broke out at the building according to EFRS. The fire department was called to the location four days ago for a similar fire. Since then, a security guard was brought in.

In both 2014 and 2021, the building was deliberately set on fire, according to Edmonton police.

Read more: Fire at Edmonton’s Dwayne’s Home deliberately set

The complex was converted from a hostel to a transitional housing facility for homeless and lower-income Edmontonians in February 2013. Since the summer of 2021, the place has been vacant and listed for sale.

Edmonton firefighters were called to an abandoned building formerly known as Dwayne's home for a fire on the third floor in the morning on Sept. 14, 2022. View image in full screen
Edmonton firefighters were called to an abandoned building formerly known as Dwayne’s home for a fire on the third floor in the morning on Sept. 14, 2022. Kendra Slugoski, Global News
Edmonton firefighters were called to an abandoned building formerly known as Dwayne's home for a fire on the third floor in the morning on Sept. 14, 2022. View image in full screen
Edmonton firefighters were called to an abandoned building formerly known as Dwayne’s home for a fire on the third floor in the morning on Sept. 14, 2022. Kendra Slugoski, Global News
