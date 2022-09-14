Edmonton firefighters quick to douse blaze at abandoned building downtown

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services were quick on the scene after a fire broke out at an abanded building Wednesday morning.

EFRS said they were called around 4:20 a.m. to what used to be a transitional housing complex called Dwayne’s house at the corner of 102 Street and 100 Avenue.

The battalion chief said the fire appeared to have started on the third floor.

Tune into @GlobalEdmonton with @kendraslugoski for the latest details on a downtown fire on 102 street and 100 avenue. pic.twitter.com/eXQovmodcY — Charles R Taylor (@taylormadegirls) September 14, 2022

This is the second time in less than a week a fire broke out at the building according to EFRS. The fire department was called to the location four days ago for a similar fire. Since then, a security guard was brought in.

In both 2014 and 2021, the building was deliberately set on fire, according to Edmonton police.

The complex was converted from a hostel to a transitional housing facility for homeless and lower-income Edmontonians in February 2013. Since the summer of 2021, the place has been vacant and listed for sale.

View image in full screen Edmonton firefighters were called to an abandoned building formerly known as Dwayne’s home for a fire on the third floor in the morning on Sept. 14, 2022. Kendra Slugoski, Global News

