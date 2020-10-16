Menu

Crime

Police charge 1 man, issue arrest warrant for 2nd in 2019 homicide at Edmonton lodging house

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted October 16, 2020 5:37 pm
An arrest warrant for second degree murder has also been issued for 38-year-old Adam Hardy. Courtesy: Edmonton police

Edmonton police charged 44-year-old Adam Bridgen with second-degree murder on Oct. 7 in connection to the death of a man at Dwayne’s Home last October.

An arrest warrant for second-degree murder has also been issued for 38-year-old Adam Hardy in connection to the death. Hardy is described as six-feet tall, 154 pounds, a thin build, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Read more: Fire at Edmonton’s Dwayne’s Home deliberately set

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, EMS contacted police in relation to the sudden death of a 55-year-old man inside a suite at Dwayne’s Home (formerly located at 10209 – 100 Ave.).

An autopsy was done but “further medical examinations were required prior to determining the cause of death,” EPS said in a news release Friday.

“Homicide investigators have since deemed the manner of death as homicide.”

The victim was identified as Michael Rose.

Read more: Edmonton police release video of last known sighting of victim of suspicious death

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Adam Hardy is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

