Plumes of smoke could be seen from blocks away as fire crews battled a large fire at a building in east Edmonton Monday morning.

Crews were at the scene of the fire in the area of 95 Avenue and 49 Street.

At least two ladder trucks and several other emergency vehicles were at the fire.

A portion of 50 Street northbound was blocked off around 10 a.m. so fire crews could do their work.

More to come…

