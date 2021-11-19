Arson suspected, person critically injured after fire at former Edmonton lodging facility

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services say its investigators believe a fire at the site of the former lodging facility known as Dwayne’s Home this week was “deliberately set.”

In a news release issued Friday, EFRS said one person who was in the building at the time of the fire was taken to hospital in critical condition.

According to EFRS, firefighters were called to respond to a fire at the three-storey building at 102 Street and 100 Avenue just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

The fire was brought under control shortly after 9:30 a.m.

EFRS said police have been made aware of its findings. The fire department said damage to the building is estimated to be about $200,000.

