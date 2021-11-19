Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Arson suspected, person critically injured after fire at former Edmonton lodging facility

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 19, 2021 11:55 pm
A file photo of an Edmonton fire truck. View image in full screen
A file photo of an Edmonton fire truck. Eric Beck/ Global News

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services say its investigators believe a fire at the site of the former lodging facility known as Dwayne’s Home this week was “deliberately set.”

In a news release issued Friday, EFRS said one person who was in the building at the time of the fire was taken to hospital in critical condition.

According to EFRS, firefighters were called to respond to a fire at the three-storey building at 102 Street and 100 Avenue just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

The fire was brought under control shortly after 9:30 a.m.

READ MORE: 2nd person arrested in 2019 rooming house death: Edmonton police

EFRS said police have been made aware of its findings. The fire department said damage to the building is estimated to be about $200,000.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagEdmonton police tagedmonton police service tagEPS tagEdmonton crime tagArson tagEdmonton fire tagEdmonton Fire Rescue Services tagEFRS tagSuspected Arson tagCentral Edmonton Fire tagDwayne's Home tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers