2nd person arrested in 2019 rooming house death: Edmonton police

Send this page to someone via email

A second man has now been arrested in connection with the 2019 death of Michael Rose, Edmonton police said on Tuesday.

In a news release, police said 38-year-old Adam Hardy was arrested earlier in the day on a warrant for second-degree murder.

READ MORE: Police charge 1 man, issue arrest warrant for 2nd in 2019 homicide at Edmonton lodging house

Last month, police said 44-year-old Adam Brigden was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the killing.

Police did not indicate what they believe may have motivated the killing.

On Oct. 28, 2019, paramedics called police about the sudden death of Rose, 55, in a suite at “Dwayne’s Home” (formerly located at 10209 100 Ave.). Homicide investigators later determined that Rose was the victim of a homicide, however, details about how the victim died have not been disclosed.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they are not looking for any more suspects.