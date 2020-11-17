Menu

Crime

2nd person arrested in 2019 rooming house death: Edmonton police

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 17, 2020 6:49 pm
A file photo of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle.
A file photo of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle. File/Global News

A second man has now been arrested in connection with the 2019 death of Michael Rose, Edmonton police said on Tuesday.

In a news release, police said 38-year-old Adam Hardy was arrested earlier in the day on a warrant for second-degree murder.

Last month, police said 44-year-old Adam Brigden was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the killing.

Police did not indicate what they believe may have motivated the killing.

On Oct. 28, 2019, paramedics called police about the sudden death of Rose, 55, in a suite at “Dwayne’s Home” (formerly located at 10209 100 Ave.). Homicide investigators later determined that Rose was the victim of a homicide, however, details about how the victim died have not been disclosed.

Police said they are not looking for any more suspects.

