Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Edmonton firefighters battle southeast fire at construction site for new home

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 9:39 am
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services battle a fire at a house under construction in the city's southeast on Oct. 11, 2022. View image in full screen
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services battle a fire at a house under construction in the city's southeast on Oct. 11, 2022. Dave Carels, Global News

Edmonton fire crews were called to a structure fire in the southeast early Tuesday.

Calls to 911 came from neighbours just before 6 a.m. to the area of 17 Avenue and 19 Street with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services arriving moments later. Additional units were brought in due to the size of the fire.

EFRS said the fire began at a home under construction. Firefighters were working to contain the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services battle a fire at a house under construction in the city's southeast on Oct. 11, 2022. View image in full screen
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services battle a fire at a house under construction in the city’s southeast on Oct. 11, 2022. Dave Carels, Global News

Read more: Firefighters battle blaze in central Edmonton

Story continues below advertisement

No injuries had been reported as of 7:30 a.m. and a fire investigator is expected to visit the scene.

Trending Stories

More to come…

14
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services battle a fire at a house under construction in the city's southeast on Oct. 11, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services battle a fire at a house under construction in the city's southeast on Oct. 11, 2022. Global News
24
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services battle a fire at a house under construction in the city's southeast on Oct. 11, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services battle a fire at a house under construction in the city's southeast on Oct. 11, 2022. Dave Carels, Global News
34
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services battle a fire at a house under construction in the city's southeast on Oct. 11, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services battle a fire at a house under construction in the city's southeast on Oct. 11, 2022. Dave Carels, Global News
44
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services battle a fire at a house under construction in the city's southeast on Oct. 11, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services battle a fire at a house under construction in the city's southeast on Oct. 11, 2022. Global News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton fire tagEdmonton Fire Rescue Services tagEFRS tag17 avenue fire tag19 street fire tagLaurel neighbourhood tagLaurel neighbourhood fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers