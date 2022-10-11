Edmonton firefighters battle southeast fire at construction site for new home

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton fire crews were called to a structure fire in the southeast early Tuesday.

Calls to 911 came from neighbours just before 6 a.m. to the area of 17 Avenue and 19 Street with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services arriving moments later. Additional units were brought in due to the size of the fire.

EFRS said the fire began at a home under construction. Firefighters were working to contain the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

View image in full screen Edmonton Fire Rescue Services battle a fire at a house under construction in the city’s southeast on Oct. 11, 2022. Dave Carels, Global News

No injuries had been reported as of 7:30 a.m. and a fire investigator is expected to visit the scene.

