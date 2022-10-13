Two hospitalized after three-storey building fire in Burnaby, B.C.

Two people have been hospitalized after being rescued from a three-storey building with multiple suites that went up in flames Thursday morning.
Burnaby Fire Chief Chris Bowcock told Global News the three-alarm fire in the 300-block of North Holdom Avenue has since been extinguished.
Forty-eight firefighters responded with seven engines, three ladder trucks and two rescue vehicles, along with RCMP, who remained on-scene to help control traffic.
Trending Now
Read more: Dry weather pushes B.C.’s wildfire season well into the fall
Read More
As of noon on Thursday, Holdom Avenue north of Hastings Street remained closed to the public.
Comments