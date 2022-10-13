Two hospitalized after three-storey building fire in Burnaby, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been hospitalized after being rescued from a three-storey building with multiple suites that went up in flames Thursday morning.

Burnaby Fire Chief Chris Bowcock told Global News the three-alarm fire in the 300-block of North Holdom Avenue has since been extinguished.

Please be aware of delays near Holdom Avenue and Hastings Street. Our officers are in the area assisting with traffic due to a nearby structure fire. pic.twitter.com/BA7QyeSdlF — Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) October 13, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Forty-eight firefighters responded with seven engines, three ladder trucks and two rescue vehicles, along with RCMP, who remained on-scene to help control traffic.

As of noon on Thursday, Holdom Avenue north of Hastings Street remained closed to the public.