Fire

Two hospitalized after three-storey building fire in Burnaby, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted October 13, 2022 3:26 pm
A three-alarm fire that broke out in the 300-block of North Holdom Avenue in Burnaby, B.C. on Thurs. Oct. 13, 2022, has now been contained. Two people were hospitalized. View image in full screen
A three-alarm fire that broke out in the 300-block of North Holdom Avenue in Burnaby, B.C. on Thurs. Oct. 13, 2022, has now been contained. Two people were hospitalized. Shane MacKichan/Global News

Two people have been hospitalized after being rescued from a three-storey building with multiple suites that went up in flames Thursday morning.

Burnaby Fire Chief Chris Bowcock told Global News the three-alarm fire in the 300-block of North Holdom Avenue has since been extinguished.

Forty-eight firefighters responded with seven engines, three ladder trucks and two rescue vehicles, along with RCMP, who remained on-scene to help control traffic.

As of noon on Thursday, Holdom Avenue north of Hastings Street remained closed to the public.

