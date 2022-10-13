Menu

Canada

U.S. holding Nexus trusted-traveller program ‘hostage,’ Canada’s ambassador says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 13, 2022 1:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Nexus offices still closed because of standoff with U.S. over guns'
Nexus offices still closed because of standoff with U.S. over guns
WATCH: Nexus offices still closed because of standoff with U.S. over guns – Jul 22, 2022

Canada’s envoy to the United States says the cross-border Nexus trusted-traveller program is being “held hostage” by a U.S. effort to renegotiate the 20-year-old agreement.

Kirsten Hillman made the comments at a daylong summit on Canada-U.S. border issues taking place at the Canadian Embassy in Washington, D.C.

The 13 enrollment centres in Canada, jointly staffed by Canadian and U.S. officers, remain closed amid a dispute over legal protections for the U.S. preclearance officers who work there.

Read more: B.C. family plans 2,500 km trip in attempt to renew NEXUS card amid delays

Hillman says as the dispute drags on, the backlog of applications – more than 350,000 – only grows, while pressure to fix it continues to mount.

She says the U.S. is trying to renegotiate the terms of the agreement unilaterally, a situation she calls “disappointing” and “frustrating.”

The U.S. wants Customs and Border Protection officers at the Canadian centres to have the same legal protections they have at land border crossings and airports.

Read more: Nexus centres stay closed due to clash over whether U.S. officers can be armed in Canada

“There’s an attempt to renegotiate the terms of a 20-year-old program unilaterally, and the program is being held hostage to that effort,” Hillman said.

“There needs to be a recognition that we will work on the challenges, but we can’t have the whole program sort of on its knees until we work those through, because it’s going to take some time.”

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino has said U.S. customs officers at the Nexus centres aren’t entitled to the same legal protection they have at airports and the border.

