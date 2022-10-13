Sask. cochlear implant program will help residents pay for new hearing devices

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government will be helping residents replace their cochlear implant devices by implementing a program to ease the costs.

Starting Dec. 1, the province will implement a co-pay model for the Cochlear Implant Program to help residents who need to replace their devices, which are surgically implanted and partially restore hearing.

According to a release, the devices typically need to be replaced every five to seven years and can cost anywhere from $8,000 and $12,000.

“I’ve heard from Saskatchewan residents about the role cochlear implants have in improving their ability to communicate with family, friends and colleagues,” stated Health Minister Paul Merriman. “I’m pleased to announce this expansion, which will ensure that these life-changing devices remain accessible for all our residents.”

The province currently covers the costs of the initial device, the surgery to install the implant and related audiology services.

An estimation of 70 sound processors will need to be replaced this fiscal year, and approximately 50 devices annually. The Ministry of Health will be providing $446,000 to cover the additional cost of replacing processors this fiscal year with annual costs estimated to be around $300,000. The ministry is establishing the program in collaboration with the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

“I applaud the government for solving the cochlear implant situation in Saskatchewan,” stated Saskatchewan Deaf and Hard of Hearing Society executive director Nairn Gillies said. “This action will have a profound impact in the lives of those who rely on this technology to improve their hearing and give them access.”

Through the program, residents will pay $840 for each new device and the province will cover the rest.

