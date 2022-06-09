Manitoba government expands cochlear implant program to adults

Send this page to someone via email

Adults in Manitoba will soon be able to benefit from life-changing hearing surgery at a fraction of the cost.

Manitoba is expanding its cochlear implant program to include adults. Those under the plan only have to pay 20 per cent of the retail cost of the implants.

Read more: Health Sciences Centre program marks surgical milestone with 250th implant

“Our government is strengthening health care by ensuring equitable access to programs and services for all Manitobans, regardless of income,” said Health Minister Audrey Gordon.

“We are investing in patients by following research that shows the sooner a cochlear implant candidate receives the device, the better the outcome and building an expanded coverage of this program to adults to ensure more Manitobans have access to this life-changing technology.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:16 Baby gets cochlear implants, hears parents for first time Baby gets cochlear implants, hears parents for first time – Dec 18, 2018

Long-term Care Minister Scott Johnson says expanding the program also has social benefits.

“An important aspect of healthy aging is social connectedness and age-related hearing loss can have an isolating effect for seniors,” said Johnston.

“Expanding the cochlear implant program will help to ensure older adults who may be facing financial barriers have equitable access to this important device, which will enable them to continue to participate fully in life with their families and communities.”

The program is expected to help about 40 people annually at a cost of $352,000 a year.