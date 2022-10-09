3 men injured in Toronto shooting, at least 1 critically: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say three men were injured in a shooting in North York Sunday evening, at least one of whom has life-threatening injuries.

Police said officers responded at around 7:20 p.m. to the area of Finch Avenue West and Alness Street, just west of Dufferin Street, after receiving multiple reports of shots fired.

Officers then found three men with gunshot wounds, with injuries ranging from serious to life-threatening, police said.

Toronto paramedics tended to the patients.

Police added that multiple shell casings were located at the scene.

There is no word on any suspect information and an investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Emergency crews responded to the scene at around 7:20 p.m. Sunday. Enzo Arimini / Global News