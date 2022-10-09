Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 men injured in Toronto shooting, at least 1 critically: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 9, 2022 9:19 pm
Police at the scene of a shooting in the Finch Avenue West and Alness Street area Sunday. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a shooting in the Finch Avenue West and Alness Street area Sunday. Enzo Arimini / Global News

Toronto police say three men were injured in a shooting in North York Sunday evening, at least one of whom has life-threatening injuries.

Police said officers responded at around 7:20 p.m. to the area of Finch Avenue West and Alness Street, just west of Dufferin Street, after receiving multiple reports of shots fired.

Officers then found three men with gunshot wounds, with injuries ranging from serious to life-threatening, police said.

Read more: Man fatally shot near Weston and Lawrence on Saturday night: Toronto police

Toronto paramedics tended to the patients.

Trending Stories

Police added that multiple shell casings were located at the scene.

There is no word on any suspect information and an investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement
Emergency crews responded to the scene at around 7:20 p.m. Sunday. View image in full screen
Emergency crews responded to the scene at around 7:20 p.m. Sunday. Enzo Arimini / Global News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto tagToronto crime tagtoronto police service tagToronto shooting tagToronto gun violence tagFinch Avenue West and Alness Street tagFinch Avenue West and Alness Street shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers