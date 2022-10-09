3 men injured in Toronto shooting, at least 1 critically: police

Toronto police say three men were injured in a shooting in North York Sunday evening, at least one of whom has life-threatening injuries.
Police said officers responded at around 7:20 p.m. to the area of Finch Avenue West and Alness Street, just west of Dufferin Street, after receiving multiple reports of shots fired.
Officers then found three men with gunshot wounds, with injuries ranging from serious to life-threatening, police said.
Read more: Man fatally shot near Weston and Lawrence on Saturday night: Toronto police
Read More
Toronto paramedics tended to the patients.
Trending Stories
Police added that multiple shell casings were located at the scene.
There is no word on any suspect information and an investigation is ongoing.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments