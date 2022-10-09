Menu

Crime

Man fatally shot near Weston and Lawrence on Saturday night: Toronto police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 9, 2022 10:11 am
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West. View image in full screen
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West. Steve Rafuse/Global News

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Toronto reported on Saturday night.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West for “multiple” reports of gunshots in the area.

Officers arrived to find a man who had succumbed to gunshot injuries at the scene. The incident was reported at 11:04 p.m.

Another man reported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said they believe the man was related to the incident.

The force’s homicide unit has taken over the investigation and has not provided any suspect information.

