Man fatally shot near Weston and Lawrence on Saturday night: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Toronto reported on Saturday night.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West for “multiple” reports of gunshots in the area.

Officers arrived to find a man who had succumbed to gunshot injuries at the scene. The incident was reported at 11:04 p.m.

Another man reported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said they believe the man was related to the incident.

The force’s homicide unit has taken over the investigation and has not provided any suspect information.

Story continues below advertisement

SHOOTING: UPDATE

Weston Rd & Lawrence Ave W

– 11:04pm

– The victim, a man, succumbed to his injuries at the scene

– This is now a homicide investigation

– A man also attended a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound believed to be related to this shooting#GO1963156

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 9, 2022