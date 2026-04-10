Maya Gebala heading to L.A. for treatment after offer from Dana White

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The family of Maya Gebala, the 12-year-old girl critically injured in a mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, has accepted an offer to send her for specialized treatment at a Los Angeles hospital.

Global News has learned that UFC president Dana White will be covering the costs of this treatment.

Maya is still recovering at BC Children’s Hospital after she was shot in the head.

She was recently moved out of the intensive care unit.

In a Facebook post on Thursday morning, Maya’s mother, Cia Edmonds, wrote that after many nights of questioning and fear of the unknown, they are accepting an opportunity for an aggressive approach to Maya’s rehabilitation through privatized health care in the U.S.

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“We are excited as well as nervous, away from family and resources,” Edmonds wrote.

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“An opportunity we could not refuse.”

0:33 Maya Gebala’s family receives offer from UFC president

On March 25, Edmonds had said that White had contacted the family with the offer of help.

Edmonds said that White offered to pay for Maya to receive the care at an L.A. hospital, which has an extensive brain trauma clinic. She said White also offered to pay for the family’s accommodations.

There is no timeline yet for the move, as Edmonds said they have to get everything in place and Maya must be stable for travel.

-with files from Rumina Daya