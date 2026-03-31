Tumbler Ridge shooting survivor, Maya Gebala, out of intensive care

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Maya Gebala, a survivor of the Tumbler Ridge mass shooting, is out of the intensive care unit.

Her father posted an update on Facebook on Tuesday saying that Monday was a big day for the family.

“We transitioned out of the ICU into a more recovery and rehab-focused unit, and it’s now been 26 hours since Maya’s EVD was removed for the second time,” David Gebala wrote.

An external ventricular drain (EVD) is a temporary neurosurgical catheter placed in the brain’s ventricles to drain cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) or blood, reducing dangerous pressure, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Gebala says that so far, everything is looking positive for Maya as she doesn’t seem to be in as much pain and they are starting to see more energy and colour come back in her complexion.

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“She’s still not a fan of the boot for the pressure sore on her heel, doing her best to kick it off whenever she can, but her movements are becoming much more intentional,” Gebala said.

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He said they are slowly making some progress, but the biggest moment came when the occupational therapist and physiotherapist came into Maya’s room on Tuesday and with their help, Maya was able to sit up on the edge of the bed.

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“This was huge for two reasons,” Gebala wrote.

“First, she was using her own muscles to help support herself (with assistance), and second… I was finally able to wrap my arms around my daughter. Really wrap my arms around her and hold her tight.

“I can’t even begin to put into words what that hug felt like. All I wanted in that moment was to lift her up, hold her close, and never let go.”

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Maya, 12, has been in the hospital since the Feb. 10 shooting in Tumbler Ridge in which eight people, including the shooter, died.