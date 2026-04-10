Energy drink contributed to 17-year-old cheerleader’s death, says U.S. lawsuit

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The family of a 17-year-old Texas cheerleader has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against distributors of an energy drink, saying that she died from an enlarged heart caused by ingesting large amounts of caffeine.

The family of Larissa Nicole Rodriguez, who died in October 2025, is accusing Alani Nu Energy Drinks and the Texas retailer, Glazer’s Beer and Beverage, that sold her the beverages of inadequately warning “consumers of the serious risks” of consuming the drink, according to the lawsuit, viewed by Global News.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Hidalgo County District Court, says that Rodriguez purchased and consumed “one or more Alani Nu Energy Drinks,” which contain 200 mg of caffeine per 12-fluid-ounce can in the U.S. (and 140 mg of caffeine per can in Canada), on or about October 20, 2025, and “the days leading up to it.”

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For comparison, a 355-mL can of Coca-Cola has 34 mg of caffeine, and Diet Coke has 45 mg.

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“Following her consumption of Alani Nu Energy Drinks, Larissa Rodriguez suffered a fatal cardiac event. The Hidalgo County Medical Examiner determined that Larissa Rodriguez’s cause of death was cardiomyopathy caused by excessive caffeine consumption,” the legal documents state.

“At the time of her death, Larissa Rodriguez was seventeen years old—a minor for whom the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association, and the American College of Sports Medicine have all unequivocally stated that energy drinks have no place in the diet of children and adolescents,” the docs add.

The lawsuit states that despite containing 200 mg of caffeine per can, “Alani Nu Energy Drinks include no maximum daily consumption limit on the label, no warning that consumption of multiple cans may be dangerous, and no prominent or conspicuous warning that the product is not intended for minors or that consumption by children may cause serious injury or death.”

Rodriquez’s family said that Alani Nu is “marketed as a ‘better-for-you’ wellness and lifestyle beverage” and notes that the marketing is “particularly deceptive” because it positions the product as part of a “healthy, active lifestyle,” while “concealing the substantial cardiac and neurological risks associated with its concentrated caffeine and stimulant ingredients.”

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“The branding emphasizes health, beauty, and an active lifestyle, using taglines that reference ‘natural glow,’ ‘B vitamins,’ and ‘zero sugar.’ The pastel-colored cans, candy-inspired flavors (such as ‘Cosmic Stardust,’ ‘Cherry Slush,’ ‘Hawaiian Shaved Ice,’ and ‘Rocket Pop’), and wellness-focused aesthetic deliberately blur the line between a dangerous caffeinated stimulant and a harmless lifestyle accessory,” the lawsuit adds.

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The lawsuit notes that the only cautionary language on the can —”Not recommended for children under 18, those sensitive to caffeine, pregnant or nursing women”— is “printed in small, inconspicuous text that is easily overlooked and wholly inadequate to warn consumers of serious risks of cardiac injury and death.”

View image in full screen Evidence submitted in the lawsuit of Larissa Rodriguez’s wrongful death lawsuit shows the warning label on the back of an Alani Nu energy drink can. Hidalgo County Court

“The warning does not alert consumers that consumption can cause cardiomyopathy, cardiac arrhythmia, cardiac arrest, or death,” the lawsuit adds.

The Rodriquez family’s lawsuit also mentions that the “inadequacy of Alani Nu’s warnings has drawn regulatory attention internationally.”

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“In August 2023, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (‘CFIA’) issued a safety warning for Alani Nu Energy Drinks due to non-compliant caffeine content and labeling, and advised Canadians not to drink, sell, or distribute the product,” the legal filing says.

“Canadian regulations require energy drinks to carry prominent warnings stating the beverages are not recommended for those under 14 years old, pregnant or breastfeeding women, or individuals sensitive to caffeine, and limit caffeine content in energy drinks. No equivalent regulation exists in the United States, and Alani Nu has exploited this regulatory gap.”

The lawsuit also mentions the energy drink industry’s “failures to warn have been subject of extensive litigation,” including the wrongful death lawsuit from the parents of an Ivy League student with a heart condition who died after she allegedly drank a “Charged Lemonade” from Panera Bread.

“Most notably, Panera Bread faced wrongful death lawsuits over its ‘Charged Lemonade’ beverages, which contained high levels of caffeine and guarana extract similar to Alani Nu,” the lawsuit notes.

“Those lawsuits alleged that the beverages were not adequately labeled as energy drinks, were placed alongside non-caffeinated beverages without adequate warnings, and caused fatal cardiac events in consumers with and without pre-existing conditions. Panera discontinued the product in May 2024.”

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Rodriguez’s parents said that their daughter “suffered physical pain and mental anguish, pain and torment prior to her death” as a result of the wrongful conduct by the defendants of the lawsuit.

“Additionally, her Estate incurred medical and funeral expenses and past and future lost wages and earning capacity, and other damages for which Defendants are liable,” the suit added.

Rodriguez’s parents are seeking damages of more than US$1 million from their daughter’s death.

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Celsius Inc., which owns Alani Num, said in a statement to NBC News that it is “saddened by this loss, and our thoughts are with the family. We take product safety seriously and believe consumers should have clear information about what they are drinking.”

“Alani Nu energy drinks disclose 200mg of caffeine on the can, and the label states the product is not recommended for children, people sensitive to caffeine, pregnant women, or women who are nursing,” the statement added. “Our products comply with applicable federal labeling requirements, and our policy is not to market or sample to anyone under 18, consistent with those label warnings.”

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Celsius, which acquired Alani Nu in April 2025, is not a defendant in the wrongful death lawsuit.

Benny Agosto Jr., a lawyer representing Rodriguez’s family, said at a news conference Wednesday that the Hidalgo County Medical Examiner said Rodriguez’s cause of death “was an enlarged heart due to stress and large amounts of caffeine.”

Agosto said that the 17-year-old cheerleader was “full of life, full of love, smart, academic and with a bright future.”

“Her life was cut short,” he said.