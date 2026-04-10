What to know about the U.S. automatic registration for military draft

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If you’ve seen headlines about young Americans being automatically registered for a U.S. military draft, don’t worry: there’s no indication it has anything to do with the war in Iran.

There’s no current draft in the U.S. right now, meaning eligible men — and yes, it’s only men — are not being conscripted into military service.

So why will registration now become automatic starting in December? Here’s what you need to know.

Why is there a U.S. draft registration system?

In 1917, the U.S. Congress created the Selective Service System to oversee a database of eligible men available in the event of a military draft.

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At the time, the U.S. had entered the First World War but the army was failing to meet its recruitment targets, prompting president Woodrow Wilson to require young men to enlist for military service.

Drafts were enacted during the First and Second World Wars as well as the Korean War and Vietnam War. There has not been a mandatory draft in the U.S. since 1973, with military service remaining voluntary.

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Under the current federal law, men are required to register with the Selective Service System within 30 days of their 18th birthday and inform the agency of any changes to their personal information, including their address, between the ages of 18 and 25.

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In the event of a draft, the agency would send out conscription notices to everyone in the registry and would also adjudicate deferments and exemptions.

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Men are able to submit late registrations up until their 26th birthday. Failing to register can result in fines up to US$250,000 or up to five years in prison, as well as potential ineligibility for federal jobs and loans.

Women are exempt from registering under the law.

Young male immigrants to the U.S. are required to register, however, with the agency warning failing to do so may result in delays to citizenship approvals.

Why is registration becoming automatic now?

The implementation of a nationwide automatic draft registration system was tucked into last year’s annual U.S. defence policy bill, the National Defense Authorization Act, which was signed by U.S. President Donald Trump in December.

The law says U.S. men aged 18 to 26 will be automatically registered to the draft database.

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The Selective Service System then submitted a proposed rule to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs in late March seeking to implement the change in December of this year.

The agency says the automatic system will result “in a streamlined registration process and corresponding workforce realignment.”

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According to the Military Times, registration for the draft has dwindled in recent years, in part because the option to register through federal student loan forms — which accounted for nearly a quarter of registrations — was removed in 2022.

Managing the registration system had also grown to be expensive, the Military Times said, costing the U.S. government around US$30 million annually.

U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, Democrat of Pennsylvania, said in a statement last year after the defence bill was passed that the automatic registration system “will save taxpayer dollars and reverse falling registration rates.”

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Houlahan sponsored the addition of the automatic registration language to the bill and noted it gained bipartisan support from Democrats and Republicans.

The Selective Service System said in its 2024 report to Congress that 46 U.S. states and territories already have automatic registration.

Those states allow information submitted by eligible men through driver’s licence and state ID applications to be sent to the Selective Service System for registration, according to CNN.

Other states, such as New York, include a section for registering to the selective service database on driver’s licence application forms.

The timing for the automatic draft registration system comes as the U.S. pursues a fragile ceasefire and peace deal with Iran to end a war that had raised the potential for U.S. ground troops being deployed.

Trump repeatedly refused to rule out the possibility of ground troops in Iran while the war was being fought. A majority of Americans have voiced opposition to the idea in polls, the Associated Press reported last month.

The Pentagon said in December that 2025 saw the U.S. military’s best recruitment numbers in 15 years, with each branch meeting or exceeding its goals.