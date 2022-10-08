Menu

Crime

Toronto police name victim in Thursday’s fatal daylight shooting

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 8, 2022 9:46 am
Osman Bangura, 28, was killed in a shooting on Thursday in Toronto, police say. View image in full screen
Osman Bangura, 28, was killed in a shooting on Thursday in Toronto, police say. TPS/Handout

Police have named the man killed in a fatal daylight shooting on Thursday.

Toronto police said emergency crews responded to the area of Jane Street and Firgrove Crescent, just south of Finch Avenue, at 1:41 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Read more: Man killed in daylight Toronto shooting that prompted lockdowns at nearby schools

The fatal daylight shooting was reported at 5 Needle Firway.

On Friday night, police named the victim as 28-year-old Osman Bangura from Toronto.

No suspect information has yet been released and police continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone with surveillance footage that could help with the investigation to come forward.

