Toronto police name victim in Thursday’s fatal daylight shooting

Police have named the man killed in a fatal daylight shooting on Thursday.

Toronto police said emergency crews responded to the area of Jane Street and Firgrove Crescent, just south of Finch Avenue, at 1:41 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The fatal daylight shooting was reported at 5 Needle Firway.

On Friday night, police named the victim as 28-year-old Osman Bangura from Toronto.

No suspect information has yet been released and police continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone with surveillance footage that could help with the investigation to come forward.

