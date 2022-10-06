Man killed in daylight Toronto shooting, nearby schools on lockdown: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man is dead after a daylight shooting in Toronto and nearby schools are on lockdown, officials say.

Toronto police said emergency crews responded to the area of Jane Street and Firgrove Crescent, just south of Finch Avenue, at 1:41 p.m. Thursday.

A man who had been shot was located and officers started first aid, police said.

In an update, police said the man died at the scene.

The homicide unit has been notified.

The Toronto District School Board said Westview Centennial Secondary School and Firgrove Public School are both on lockdown as a result of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

There is no word on any suspect information.

Westview Centennial SS is also in Lockdown as a result of the same police investigation. https://t.co/699SuLiT8Z — Toronto District School Board (@tdsb) October 6, 2022

SHOOTING: UPDATE

Firgrove Cres + Jane St

– Police are on scene investigating

– The victim, a man, had a fatal injury and was pronounced deceased at the scene@TPSHomicide has been notified

– Anyone w/info, contact police #GO1946158

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 6, 2022

Story continues below advertisement