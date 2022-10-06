Man killed in daylight Toronto shooting, nearby schools on lockdown: police

A man is dead after a daylight shooting in Toronto and nearby schools are on lockdown, officials say.
Toronto police said emergency crews responded to the area of Jane Street and Firgrove Crescent, just south of Finch Avenue, at 1:41 p.m. Thursday.
A man who had been shot was located and officers started first aid, police said.
In an update, police said the man died at the scene.
The homicide unit has been notified.
The Toronto District School Board said Westview Centennial Secondary School and Firgrove Public School are both on lockdown as a result of the incident.
There is no word on any suspect information.
