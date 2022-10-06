Menu

Crime

Man taken to hospital after stabbing at Toronto’s Warden Station: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 1:44 pm
A Toronto Police logo is shown at Toronto Police Services headquarters on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police logo is shown at Toronto Police Services headquarters on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL

A man has been taken to hospital after a stabbing at a train station in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police told Global News the incident occurred at Warden Station just before 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Read more: Police issue arrest warrant for man they say fled scene of Vaughan fatal crash

Officers said a man was stabbed and has been taken to hospital.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the man was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

According to police, trains are now bypassing Warden Station.

In a tweet, the Toronto Transit Commission said while the victim was found at Warden Station, the injuries “ma have been sustained elsewhere.”

“We wish the victim well and will, of course, give our full support to investigators,” the tweet said.

