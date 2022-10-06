Man taken to hospital after stabbing at Toronto’s Warden Station: police

A man has been taken to hospital after a stabbing at a train station in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police told Global News the incident occurred at Warden Station just before 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Officers said a man was stabbed and has been taken to hospital.
Toronto paramedics told Global News the man was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.
According to police, trains are now bypassing Warden Station.
In a tweet, the Toronto Transit Commission said while the victim was found at Warden Station, the injuries “ma have been sustained elsewhere.”
“We wish the victim well and will, of course, give our full support to investigators,” the tweet said.
