Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect linked to University of Ottawa lockdown found with replica firearm: police

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted April 11, 2026 1:49 pm
1 min read
The University of Ottawa campus after security services ordered a lockdown due to a "violent incident" on April 10, 2026. View image in full screen
The University of Ottawa campus after security services ordered a lockdown due to a "violent incident" on April 10, 2026. Ayden Green/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police say a suspect is facing weapons and mischief charges after an incident that prompted a lockdown at the University of Ottawa on Friday evening.

Ottawa police say they responded to the area of Nicholas Street and Laurier Avenue following reports of a suspicious person.

The university had issued a notice on its emergency alert website at around 5:18 p.m. ET Friday, urging students to avoid the area and shelter in place if they were on campus.

“Take cover and remain silent until authorities instruct otherwise,” the school said, ordering students to find an enclosed area, lock and barricade the door, turn off the lights and mute their electronic devices.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“If a violent attacker is close by, be ready to run, hide or, if your life is in imminent danger, defend yourself by any means necessary until you can get away.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Police arrest suspect following lockdown at University of Ottawa, no injuries reported'
Police arrest suspect following lockdown at University of Ottawa, no injuries reported

Nearly two hours later, the lockdown was lifted, with police saying a suspect had been arrested at the downtown Ottawa campus and that there were “no injuries to report.”

In a Saturday news release, police also say the suspect was found in possession of a replica firearm.

According to police, the accused has been charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, as well as mischief — preventing the lawful enjoyment of property.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court Saturday and the investigation remains ongoing, police add.

–with a file from Sean Boynton 

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices