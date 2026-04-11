Suspect linked to University of Ottawa lockdown found with replica firearm: police

Police say a suspect is facing weapons and mischief charges after an incident that prompted a lockdown at the University of Ottawa on Friday evening.
Ottawa police say they responded to the area of Nicholas Street and Laurier Avenue following reports of a suspicious person.
The university had issued a notice on its emergency alert website at around 5:18 p.m. ET Friday, urging students to avoid the area and shelter in place if they were on campus.
“Take cover and remain silent until authorities instruct otherwise,” the school said, ordering students to find an enclosed area, lock and barricade the door, turn off the lights and mute their electronic devices.
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“If a violent attacker is close by, be ready to run, hide or, if your life is in imminent danger, defend yourself by any means necessary until you can get away.”
Nearly two hours later, the lockdown was lifted, with police saying a suspect had been arrested at the downtown Ottawa campus and that there were “no injuries to report.”
In a Saturday news release, police also say the suspect was found in possession of a replica firearm.
According to police, the accused has been charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, as well as mischief — preventing the lawful enjoyment of property.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court Saturday and the investigation remains ongoing, police add.
–with a file from Sean Boynton
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